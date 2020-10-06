Health officials offer free COVID-19 testing in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Tuesday kicked off three days of free, no-barrier COVID-19 testing at the Fairmont Armory.
It’s part of the third week of Minnesota’s push to expand testing statewide, and comes after a recent surge in cases in Martin County.
“Our hope is that we can identify any cases that may not have already been tested in the community, or who may not have symptoms, just, so we can try to identify where the virus is at or circulating in the community, and try to break that chain of transmission,” explained Chera Sevcik, community health manager at Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties.
Martin County reported seven new cases Tuesday — bringing the countywide total to 517 since the pandemic began in March. Of the total amount, 101 cases are currently active.
A recent trend is what pushed local health officials to set up a mass testing site.
"About 20% of the cases we had in September said they didn’t have any clue where they would have come into contact with somebody with COVID,” Sevcik said.
Minnesota has reported near or above 1,000 cases for the last six days, but according to the state — it’s events like this that are making those daily numbers surge.
“Cases have been going up — the raw numbers — in part, due to increased testing. But also, as we’re testing more, we’re finding more asymptomatic spread,” added Tony Ufkin, incident commander at the State Emergency Operations Center.
State health officials urge any Minnesotan who feels they may have been exposed to take advantage of these free tests, or seek one from your local health care provider — even if you don’t feel sick.
“So, really, getting a test when you’re not showing symptoms is very important to slow the spread. Because we know you can spread it either before you have symptoms, or you can have COVID, not show any symptoms and spread it,” concluded Ufkin.
Free testing continues in Fairmont from 12 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Visit the Fairmont Community COVID-19 Testing webpage to schedule an appointment in advance.
