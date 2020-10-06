Le Sueur breaks ground on downtown renovation project

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — Tuesday marked the groundbreaking celebration for Le Sueur’s downtown renovation project.
The project will partially demolish the Valley Green Square Mall and redevelop that space into 47,900 square feet of retail space and 15,000 square feet of 14-second floor apartments.
In addition, the redevelopment will allow for the reopening of Main Street that was disrupted by the construction of the mall in 1975.
“So, our team is not unfamiliar to small downtown renovation projects. We’ve done a lot of work in Old Town Mankato and also in St. Peter on the [Highway] 169 Corridor, so we are really looking forward to entering the Le Sueur market and helping businesses thrive,” explained Cate DeBates, director of business development at Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group.
The project was made possible through $856,689 in redevelopment grant funds through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Construction will be completed by Brennan Companies.
