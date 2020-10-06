LEEP announces virtual fundraiser after canceling LEEP Legends softball game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — LEEP is holding a virtual fundraiser this year after canceling the annual LEEP Legends softball game in July.
The virtual event, called LEEPlympics, features 16 teams that will compete in eight events at the Wow! Zone.
Highlights and videos from the tournament will be released this month and in November, with the winning team earning home-field advantage for next year’s softball fundraiser.
LEEP, which stands for Leisure Education for Exceptional People, is a nonprofit with the goal of enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.