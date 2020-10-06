Legal Marijuana Now party names candidate in 2nd District

Angie Craig sues for November election
By Associated Press | October 6, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 8:43 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Legal Marijuana Now Party has nominated a candidate to run in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District after candidate Adam Weeks died last month.

The party says it nominated Paula Overby to take Weeks' place.

Weeks' death triggered a Minnesota law that moved the election in the 2nd District to February, but incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is asking a federal judge to block the change, saying the election should be in November.

News of Overby’s nomination came in a court filing Tuesday in which Legal Marijuana Now Party co-chairman Tim Davis opposed a November election, saying a special election in February would give his party time to get issues before voters.

