Matson continues to make progress, looks forward to coming home

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Tuesday marks 9 months since Waseca police officer Arik Matson was shot in the head while on duty.
In an update Tuesday on CaringBridge, Matson’s wife, Megan, said Arik, who is currently at a rehabilitation facility in the Omaha, Nebraska, area, is looking forward to continuing his therapy in Minnesota.
Matson’s wife also says he continues to make progress and she’s able to visit him every two weeks for a couple of days to take part in therapy sessions. This allows the couple to work together on walking, getting in and out of the car and restoring daily life skills like getting dressed, which prepares them for when he does come home.
Tuesday’s post also included the couple’s gratitude to Pastor Kaleb Hurley, lead pastor at Hope Church in Albert Lea, with a quote from Matson that reads: “Make a relationship with your pastor, so when you need the power of prayer or need them the most during a season of your life, they will be there for you through your darkest and lightest moments. See you all soon.”
