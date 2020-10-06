No fans for Vikings’ home game against Falcons

(AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will play at least one more home game without fans.
No tickets will be sold when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 18, as was the case for the team’s first two games at U.S. Bank Stadium last month.
The Vikings announced Tuesday they’ll again have a maximum of 250 family members of team personnel on hand for the game to further test game-day protocols in anticipation of fans possibly attending games later in the season.
They’ve been working with state and city officials to arrange for a limited number of fans to be allowed in, but current COVID-19 infection rates in Minnesota and corresponding state guidelines for indoor gatherings will keep the gates closed for now.
The next possibility for hosting fans for the Vikings would be the Detroit game on Nov. 8.
