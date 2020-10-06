Officials confirm presence of EAB in Sibley County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Monday it has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) in Sibley and Carver Counties.
Officials say a tree care professional contacted the MDA after spotting several trees with EAB-like symptoms near the Carver-Sibley County line north of the city of Belle Plaine.
Further investigation into the report resulted in MDA staff finding live EAB larvae in infested trees in both counties.
Due to this being the first time EAB has been reported in these counties, the agency says it is enacting an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash materials out of each county.
Visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website for more information about emerald ash borer in Minnesota.
