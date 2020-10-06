USDA invests $46,000 in Vernon Center for backup generator

“Modern equipment is the bedrock of any community, especially when it preserves the safety of residents and essential infrastructure,” said Brad Finstad, USDA rural development state director for Minnesota. “Whether it’s installing a back-up generator, or implementing public safety measures, all these things contribute to the economic prosperity of rural America. Under the leadership of President [Donald] Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is dedicated to assisting rural communities like Vernon Center with their long-term commitments to economic prosperity, because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”