USDA invests $46,000 in Vernon Center for backup generator

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday it is investing $46,000 for emergency preparedness in the city of Vernon Center.
The City of Vernon Center will use a $46,000 Community Facilities Grant to purchase an emergency generator for the city’s municipal facility.
“Modern equipment is the bedrock of any community, especially when it preserves the safety of residents and essential infrastructure,” said Brad Finstad, USDA rural development state director for Minnesota. “Whether it’s installing a back-up generator, or implementing public safety measures, all these things contribute to the economic prosperity of rural America. Under the leadership of President [Donald] Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is dedicated to assisting rural communities like Vernon Center with their long-term commitments to economic prosperity, because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”
The absence of an emergency generator has left city facilities, including city hall, fire department and water treatment facility, without power during outages. The project will purchase and install a generator near the municipal building that will provide backup power to the city hall during city-wide outages – allowing residents to utilize the building as an emergency shelter.
The generator will also provide 332 residents access to drinking water and emergency services during an outage by powering the water treatment facility and fire department.
