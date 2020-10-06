Vigil in Mankato devoted to Breonna Taylor

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — People gathered at Minnesota University, Mankato mall Tuesday to hold a vigil devoted to honoring Breonna Taylor and other Black American women killed by police.
The gathering brought members of the MSU Black Student Union in front of MSU’s Armstrong Hall. Tonight, speakers shared their experiences and calls for an end to systemic racism.
“We can no longer be reacting to individual murders,” said Anisa Omar, a former student government president. “This is a system - it is not broken - it is working exactly as it has been designed. It has been designed on the backs of Black and brown murder. And the successes have also come on the backs of Black slaves and indigenous murder.”
Breonna Taylor was killed by Kentucky police in March during a raid which has led to wide-scale demonstrations in the spring and summer.
