Ag Innovation Campus closer to reality

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Soybean Growers Association’s latest project reaches another major milestone as crews prepare to break ground on a brand new facility in Crookston.
One year after beginning the permit process, the Ag Innovation Campus has now received air permitting approval from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Once construction is completed, the Campus will include a large crush facility for most soybeans, a biodiesel facility, and a smaller crush site for specialty seeds. Project officials are still planning for a late 2020 groundbreaking ceremony and late 2021 production goal despite the ongoing pandemic.
