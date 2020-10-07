Authorities: Man on North Star Bridge prompted Highway 169 closure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Mankato say northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 169 was closed for approximately one hour Wednesday after a distressed man was sitting on the railing of the North Star Bridge.
Mankato Public Safety reports it responded to the North Star Bridge at approximately 4:39 p.m. and were able to deescalate the situation.
The man walked with authorities to an ambulance that would transport him to Mayo Clinic Health System.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Blue Earth and Nicollet County Sheriff’s Offices, Minnesota State Patrol and North Mankato Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.