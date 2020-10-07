Driver sentenced in fatal hit and run accident

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A Gaylord woman is convicted of criminal vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal hit and run accident that happened in January.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Alicia Nicole Streich did not stop after her vehicle struck 85-year-old John Siewert, of Gaylord on January 8. Siewart was pronounced dead at the scene.
Streich was found guilty of criminal vehicular homicide. A second charge for failing to remain at the scene of the crash was dismissed. Streich has been sentenced to four months in jail, along with 10 years of probation, 300 hours of community service, and more than $6,000 in restitution.
