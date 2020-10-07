Gridiron Series: Mankato East adjusts on the fly for season opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Things can change in an instant this season.
The Mankato East Cougars football team found that out Friday, when they were made aware their week one opponent, Kasson-Mantorville, couldn’t compete.
“Obviously a big surprise factor, we were preparing for [Kasson-Mantorville] now for about two weeks,” senior Eli Olson said.
In a desperate effort, the Cougars found a replacement in Worthington.
“With a six-game schedule, you lose a game and that’s a huge chunk of your season, so we are very grateful that it still has worked out for us and we’re excited to finally get to play,” Head Coach Eric Davis said.
The squad now adjusts their game plan to face a less familiar Trojan team. That shouldn’t be a problem for East as they’re seeing all the pieces come together this season with 30-juniors on the roster to complement a strong senior class — a senior class that established the motto a few years back: confident enough to perform, humble enough to prepare.
“Our culture used to be pretty low, but now, just from my sophomore year to my senior year, I’ve seen a big improvement and it’s really helped our program. That’s why our record’s been going up every year and we’ve been playing teams a lot tougher,” Olson added.
Last season, the group finished at .500 and won their first playoff game for quite some time.
“We’ve just been working really hard ever since March," senior Jacob Eggert said. "A lot of guys have been out here, working out, throwing, catching, running routes, and stuff, so it’ll be fun.”
Eggert proved his case with a strong finish to last season, but, Davis says this year he’s a different beast.
“He’s an accurate thrower, he’s got a lot of that quarterback savvy that you look for, a lot of things that are instinctual, but he’s also become an avid student of the game and has really worked physically to improve himself, get himself bigger and stronger.”
"Eggert’s had a great offseason, he’s put on weight, he’s throwing a lot of balls to receivers, they’ve got really good chemistry. He’s really smart, he knows our offense, I think he’ll be a great team leader for us this year,” added Olson.
Behind Eggert is a versatile QB in Jared Grams.
“I would venture to say with Jacob as the starter, Jared’s one of the better backups in Class 4A, if not the entire state,” Davis said.
Helping anchor both sides of the ball for his senior season is Eli Olson, who committed to play football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He believes his team can go undefeated.
“I believe we have a pretty legit shot to go 6-0 this year, that’s obviously our goal. We’ll have a couple of tough games in there, but I think as long as we execute and hang in there we’ll be good.”
Mankato East’s season-opening kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday in Mankato.
