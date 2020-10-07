Gridiron Series: ‘Next man up’ as Scarlets look to replace a dozen seniors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — You’d think after Mankato West graduated more than 10 key players, the season would get off to a slow start.
Instead, the Scarlets are responding with a ‘next man up’ philosophy.
“Last year, we had a lot of sophomores that were starting and we had a lot of people that were younger stepping into the positions that haven’t really happened before," junior Ryan Haley said. "People might look at us as one of the younger teams, but I think we are one of the more experienced teams.”
A sound depth chart helps make that year-to-year transition seamless.
Heading into the season, West has four guys on the perimeter that can catch the ball and take teams deep, but they can also attack inside.
“With our two running backs, Wyatt Block and Owen Johnson, we can really pound the rock, but if we really need to, we’ve got Mekhi Collins, who we can throw up bombs all day, so we have a lot of attacks that we can use throughout the game,” senior Max Goertzen said.
“We’re going to take our shots when we can take our shots and we’re going to let the defense depict what they want to let us do. If they want to let us throw it 40-times, we’ll throw it 40-times, if they want to let us run it 50-times, we’ll run it 50 times," explained Head Coach JJ Helget.
Zander Dittbenner is starting at quarterback for the Scarlets this season. Last year, Dittbenner started on defense as a sophomore, so his offseason has been all about learning the offensive game plan.
“We had a good competition between him and a couple of other guys, but he kind of earned that job,” Helget said.
West finished the 2019 season with a winning 7-3 record. The program also appeared in its 14-straight section championship where they faced eventual state champion Chaska.
“Our mindset is just to go in and dominate. Every single game we’re planning to go 8-0. As soon as we win our first game it’s like we’re 0-0 again,” senior Mehki Collins said.
“We’re always going to try our best and give our best effort out there, so when teams come to Mankato they’re going to know what going to happen,” junior Ryan Haley added.
New Prague will be the first to get a taste of the Scarlets. The squad has used the last two weeks to prepare for the Trojans established run game.
“We’re going to look to take advantage of what they’re going to give us. The last three years they’ve played three different defenses. We’ve got four returning offensive lineman from last year,” Helget continued.
“Oh, it’s going to be crazy. I can’t wait. The crowd, I know they’re going to be into just as much as we are and I can’t wait to hear the sideline and the crowd screaming the whole time,” Collins said.
