Gridiron Series: St. Clair/Loyola gears up for 2020 campaign

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Clair Loyola football team opens up the new season in a couple of days and despite having a new quarterback under center, there is plenty of continuity along the offensive line.
The Spartans are pumped and ready to roll this season with a bit of a new look offense as there are a couple of different options to fill quarterback Ben Ellingworth’s shoes after the dynamic playmaker graduated.
“I think we have the right tools to score whenever we want to,” said Sam Orcutt, St. Clair/Loyola senior.
“We have a nice competition going with Logan Carlson and Mason Ward. Both are pretty interchangeable. If they aren’t playing quarterback, they’ll be somewhere on the field helping the team. Nice friendly competition, they throw the ball well, run the ball well. We’re looking to do the things we’ve always wanted to do, run our option and throw the ball around the field. It looks good,” said Dustin Bosshart, St. Clair/Loyola head coach.
Whoever takes snaps for the Spartans this year will do so behind a seasoned line that should be able to allow time for the quarterback and open up plenty of holes in the run game.
“I think we’re going to run the ball a lot. We’ve got three lineman coming back this year, I think that will help a lot,” said Logan Marzinske, St. Clair/Loyola senior.
“This year we have two seniors on the line, and it should be good. I think we’ll run the ball well, we switched up our blocking system a bit. We’re getting used to that, but I think it will be good,” said Dylan Thompson, St. Clair/Loyola senior.
The Spartans are coming off a 4-4 regular season from last year and open the 2020 campaign against Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, a team the Spartans have topped in each of the past two years.
“I like playing against Lester Prairie early because they really gauge how physical you can be. Those kids are hard-working kids up there. They’ll smack you in the face. It tells us coaches if we’re ready to respond or roll over. It’s a good early match-up,” said Bosshart.
Like all high school football games across the state that contest is going to take place with limited fans in attendance which is a big difference from year’s past. Regardless of how many are in the stands, plenty of eyes will be watching through a livestream many schools are providing this season.
“I always tell these kids, you’re the only show in town. Everyone wants to watch you and see you and cheer you on. Know they’re out there and go out there and have fun,” said Bosshart.
The Spartans are on the road this Friday before returning home on the 16th to face Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.