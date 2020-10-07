Heidelberg man airlifted following crash

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of 320th Street and 181st Avenue. An investigation found a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Chad Parker, of Heidelberg, was making a left turn into the parking lot of a business when he was struck by another vehicle. The other driver, 51-year-old Christopher Heyda of New Prague, was transported from the scene by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Parker was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital to be treated for more serious injuries.