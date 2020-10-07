Mankato Area Lions Clubs to host virtual walk for diabetes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lions Clubs of Mankato area’s third annual Diabetes Rally is set to take off this weekend, virtually.
Participants are encouraged to walk at their own time and pace, this Saturday, October 10th, in an effort to raise money to find a cure to diabetes.
“We have a Minnesota Lions diabetes foundation, that’s where part of the money goes to and also the money goes to support local diabetes causes like Camp Sweet Life,” said Sunrise Lions member, Rene' Maes Jr.
Participants can also tune into a virtual, kick-off ceremony via ZOOM. It will feature guest speaker, Jean Lundquist. That begins at 8:45 a.m., Saturday morning.
For more information on the walk, or to donate to the cause visit the link here.
