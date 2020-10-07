New Richland woman critically injured in crash

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Richland woman is critically injured in a single-vehicle accident.
It happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the State Patrol, 37-year-old Lauren Dexter was traveling Northbound on Interstate 35 when her vehicle left the roadway near Lemond Road and rolled in the median. According to the accident report, Dexter was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was taken from the scene to the Owatonna Hospital.
