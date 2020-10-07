NicBluCares receives SHIP grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Waseca Counties have awarded a Statewide Health Improvement Partnership to NicBluCares.
The grant money will go toward an online resource that will be available to anyone in the community.
This website focuses on being a safe place to build connections for people who have suffered great loss in their life.
“Community database, a community for resources and that is called NicBluCaresNOW.com Which is the actual web address and this is really helping us to build our collective capacity for us to help each other and help bridge important resources of support to neighbors and friends and colleagues who might be in need," Deva Nation Executive Director Mary Ann Boe said.
NicBluCaresNOW.com is part of SHIP’s mission to try and build strong and thriving communities.
