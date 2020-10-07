October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — There are a lot of hospitals and care facilities across the nation that take this month as a way to inform women about the disease.
“What we’re trying to do is bring the focus and attention to prevention and screening. With the ultimate goal of getting rid of stage 4 Breast Cancer within hopefully my lifetime and I think we will be able to achieve that," general surgeon for the Physicians Group of New Ulm, Dr. Corinne Jordan said.
The New Ulm Medical Center is home to a fully functional cancer institution that has Oncology, Genetics, Plastic Surgery for reconstruction, Screening, Prevention and 3-D Mammography.
Dr. Corinne Jordan from New Ulm Medical Center urges women to look into their family’s history.
“If you have a complaint like a breast mass, lesion, nipple discharge or flaking we would want you to see your provider for that workup, but for the most part everyone should start screening every year at age 40. Then sooner, if you have a strong family history or the risk factors.”
Due to the pandemic, many people have been putting off the Breast Cancer and regular health screenings.
The only way to catch Breast Cancer and save your life is to start the screening process early.
“Women do not die of Breast Cancer when it is confined to the breast or the lymph nodes. Women die of Breast Cancer when it spreads to the rest of the body and then we can do longer contain it. Then we really lost our opportunity to treat so early detection saves lives," Jordan said.
