Vice Presidential Debate kicks off in Salt Lake City

“The Trump administration is challenging the Affordable Care Act that is now going to be before the United States Supreme Court. The fact that Trump and Pence simply don’t care if millions of people in this country lose access to the health care that we need. This would’ve been a serious matter for Greater Minnesota, or all of Minnesota really, even before the pandemic,” said Sarah Stoesz, CEO of Central State’s Planned Parenthood and Biden/Harris Campaign Supporter.