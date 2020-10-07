Vice Presidential Debate kicks off in Salt Lake City

(KEYC) — The stage is set for Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic rival Sen. Kamala Harris to square off tonight in Salt Lake City.
While both candidates tested negative for coronavirus yesterday, they will be seated 12 feet apart with plexiglass dividers between them. Everyone else in the debate hall is required to wear a mask.
It will unfold while President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for COVID-19.
Various topics are on the debate roster tonight including health care.
“The Trump administration is challenging the Affordable Care Act that is now going to be before the United States Supreme Court. The fact that Trump and Pence simply don’t care if millions of people in this country lose access to the health care that we need. This would’ve been a serious matter for Greater Minnesota, or all of Minnesota really, even before the pandemic,” said Sarah Stoesz, CEO of Central State’s Planned Parenthood and Biden/Harris Campaign Supporter.
Another topic, the economy.
“I think there is a record for success for farmers, ranchers, manufactures this President (Donald Trump) can boast that Joe Biden can’t. We know what happened when Joe Biden was in the White house, we know what happened when Joe Biden was a senator. We saw 850,000 jobs gone because of NAFTA, 3.5 million jobs left our shores and went to China,” said Hogan Gidley, National Press Secretary for the Trump Campaign
The 90-minute debate airs tonight at 8 p.m. tonight on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and CNN.
