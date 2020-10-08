Agriculture deals with ongoing COVID-19 impact

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - COVID-19 continues to have an impact on the agriculture industry.
Experts admit agriculture has gotten a little less disconnected from consumers during the pandemic and it’s crucial to keep breaking down that disconnect. Early on we saw farmers dumping their milk and then consumers finding a limited supply in grocery stores, and Ag experts say overall, through that challenge and more, the pandemic has served as a lesson for both the farmer and consumer.
“What COVID did is it helped us to understand in Agriculture we really have just in time inventory. A lot of people didn’t realize that the fresh meat you’re getting at your grocery store was walking 70 to 90 hours ago and it is a just in time inventory, those deliveries are scheduled and it’s really a fine-tuned machine that we had some hiccups in,” says Kevin Paap, Minnesota Farm Bureau President.
Paap says moving forward it’s important to keep processing plants open, and officials are continuing to work on improving safety for workers in those plants.
