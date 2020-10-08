Construction well underway on Ecumen Pathstone’s new Independent Living and Memory Care

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 3 story building will be connected to Ecumen Pathstone’s existing assisted living units.
It will feature 56 independent living apartments and 24 new memory care units which will replace existing units.
“There is strong research that independent living is very much something that the Mankato community could use right now and we are committed to keeping seniors safe and connected during this time,” said Ecuman Pathstone Sales Marketing Manager, Laura Templin.
The Independent Living community will be called Latitude and the Memory Care Community has been named Landing.
The building is set to have a Scandinavian theme, equipped with a lifelong learning center, library, club lounge and rooftop patio overlooking the Minnesota River Valley and bluffs.
The project plans to be completed in February of 2021.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.