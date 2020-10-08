Gridiron Series: Waseca opens season with tough test

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca football team is fresh off two straight state tournament appearances and the Class AAA Bluejays open up the 2020 campaign with a big test against a AAAAA program.
“We’re playing Cambridge-Isanti, a team we’ve never played before. 5A team, big school. It’s going to present it’s challenges, but we’ve seen bigger adversity in this program, this isn’t going to be different of a feel than what we’ve had,” said Marcus Hansen, Waseca senior.
“We’ve been preparing very well. I think we’re up to the challenge. We have heart. A lot of people have been putting work into the weight room this summer. If you put in work, you’re going to get results,” said Marco Cruz, Waseca senior.
The Waseca Bluejays roster coming into an abbreviated season features plenty of experience with more than 10 seniors on the team.
“You want to come in and make a big impact, keep it going. Keep it going for the younger ages, come up and play varsity football to keep it going and make a good tradition for Waseca football,” said Kyreese Willingham, Waseca senior.
They’ll lean on that experience and familiarity with the playbook after missing out on the fall training sessions due to Waseca being in distance learning for a period of time.
“We put in stuff at a pretty fast pace, and the kids have responded well,” said Brad Wendland, Waseca head coach.
“We have to come to practice every day, play hard and get things done,” said Willingham.
The playbook is deep at Waseca for a squad that thrives on putting up points in a hurry.
Last season, the Bluejays' offense scored around 40 points per game.
That group typically puts on a show for the Waseca faithful, but there won’t be much energy coming from the stands this year with the guidelines in place meaning it’s on the sidelines to generate the buzz.
“The pandemic has changed a bunch of things, but it hasn’t changed the fact that Waseca is a great place to play high school football. It hasn’t changed the fact that your town and community supports you even though they’re watching online instead of in person. It doesn’t change the fact that we’re excited about our team, they have a good staff of assistant coaches. That stuff doesn’t change, and the energy and love of football hasn’t changed,” said Wendland.
