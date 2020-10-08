Hometown Business Connection: Ignition Fitness & Sports

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Jason Tompkins founded Ignition Fitness & Sports on a simple business model.
“You know, we see so many cookie-cutter programs, but people come in with a background and history and they need a program that’s adaptable to them. That’s what we strive to do.”
In other words, he offers more than one size fits all experience. He offers a road map from where a person is when they walk through his doors to where they want to go.
“We want to look at them through the lens of who they are and what they want to accomplish. So, if we have a 50-year-old female coming in, and they are looking at losing 20 pounds, and they’ve had knee surgery and they have had some back pain, and they’ve had three kids, we want to be able to look at them in terms of what are they going to be able to do with the background that they have. But then, let’s say we are working with a high school athlete, we are going to look at them through a different lens.”
When Tompkins moved Ignition Fitness & Sports to Commerce Drive in North Mankato, he didn’t realize what an important role the building would play.
“It’s actually a big asset for us right now with COVID because our building is 15,000 square feet, so what that allows us to do is spread people out. Safety is huge for us, the other thing is our building has an air filtration system because it used to be Thin Films' research and development building. One of the spaces where we do our training used to be a clean room and so our ability to recycle and bring in fresh air far exceeds what you would typically find in a space this size.”
His team has also grown, there are four trainers that have now joined him in his mission.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.