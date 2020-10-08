Hometown Business Connection: Ignition Fitness & Sports

“We want to look at them through the lens of who they are and what they want to accomplish. So, if we have a 50-year-old female coming in, and they are looking at losing 20 pounds, and they’ve had knee surgery and they have had some back pain, and they’ve had three kids, we want to be able to look at them in terms of what are they going to be able to do with the background that they have. But then, let’s say we are working with a high school athlete, we are going to look at them through a different lens.”