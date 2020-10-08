HyVee expands COVID-19 testing to 150 locations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You can now get a free COVID-19 test at a Hy-Vee store near you.
150 HyVee locations across the Midwest will now provide testing in pharmacy drive-thrus after a trial service in August which included eleven stores.
In southern Minnesota, you can get your free test at HyVee stores in Faribault, Fairmont, Hilltop Mankato, New Ulm, and St. Peter.
Customers do not have to show COVID-19 symptoms to be tested but do have to register online and make an appointment.
Testings windows will be open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays with hours varying depending on location.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.