HyVee expands free COVID-19 testing to 150 drive-thru locations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 150 HyVee locations across the Midwest will now provide testing after beginning the trial service in August with 11 stores.
Free testing will be available at HyVee locations in Faribault, Fairmont, Hilltop Mankato, New Ulm and St. Peter.
HyVee says customers do not have to show COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but do have to register online and make an appointment.
Children ages three and older are also eligible for testing as long as they are registered with an accompanied parent or guardian.
Testings windows will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays with hour varying depending on location.
