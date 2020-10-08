Indigenous People’s Day goes virtual

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Indigenous People’s Day Committee is hosting events online starting on October 8th-12th.
The virtual celebration is open to anyone in the community and free to attend.
Documentaries highlighting the history of Indigenous people, an award-winning blues band and a guest panel are on the agenda.
Organizers say the event is an important learning experience for everyone.
“Indigenous people’s history told because Indigenous history is American history and it is not something that is widely talked about. We get a couple paragraphs in history books, here and there. We wanted to help have our history included as well and so educating the public beyond what’s told in the mainstream," chair of the Indigenous People’s Day Committee, Megan Schnitker said.
Events will stream live but will be recorded so people can watch a later date via Facebook Events Page.
