Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school threat under investigation

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Janesville Police Department is investigating a threat against the city’s public school district.
According to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Public Schools, the threat is unverified and non-specific. As a precautionary measure, the Janesville and Rochester Police Departments along with Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the entire school building and gave the all-clear for students and staff to enter.
Officials say no suspicious items were found. The investigation into the threat and the person responsible is ongoing.
