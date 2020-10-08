Live music returns, occupancy levels increased at bars and restaurants in Minnesota

(KEYC) - Occupany levels have been boosted and live music will now be allowed inside Minnesota bars and restaurants large enough to accommodate social distancing.
That’s according to updated guidelines released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, which also boosted the occupancy for bars and restaurants and laid out more COVID-19 safety protocols. Indoor occupancy is now raised to 50%, with a maximum of 250 individuals. The maximum outdoor seating was also increased to 250 people.
At bars, tables will be able to accommodate parties up to four people. In dining rooms, parties as big as 10 will be able to be seated together.
As for live entertainment, it will now be allowed inside venues as long as social distancing can be maintained between performers and the audience, which must be seated at least 12 feet away from the stage area.
The new guidelines say the only entertainers allowed to perform will be ones specifically designated by the establishment, which means no karaoke or open mic nights. Dancing won’t be allowed if the establishment is still serving food or drinks. Additionally, the guidelines say all indoor guests must be seated.
The updated guidelines also laid out several new protocols for restaurant owners and managers to follow. These include having guests box their own leftovers and scheduling workers in crews so as to limit spread among employees should a COVID-19 outbreak occur.
The full guidelines can be read here.
