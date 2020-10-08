Mankato Public Safety stresses fire safety and prevention in the kitchen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is honing in on fire prevention by stressing extra safety in the kitchen.
This week is Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme is Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen. The theme comes from a national trend finding most house fires start in the kitchen.
Prevention tips include keeping stove tops and ovens free of grease and keeping anything that can burn three feet away from the stove top.
Also, never leave cooking unattended and make sure smoke detectors are always working.
“We say once a month, once a year, and once a decade, and we’re referring to once-a-month test the smoke detectors, once-a-year practice some type of home escape drill with your family and then once-a-decade, replace the smoke detectors,” said Cmdr. Sean Hayes, risk management for City of Mankato Public Safety.
Hayes also stressed the importance of keeping the pan lid near by when cooking, so if the pan were to erupt in flames, you have the ability to cover it and put it out quickly.
