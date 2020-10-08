MDH: eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 1,276 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,276 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Blue Earth County has 13 new cases and Brown County has 10. The total accumulative number of cases is 107,922.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,107. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,501.
There are 97,254 people who are no longer isolated.
8,187 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,245 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,224,194.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 706 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 95,886.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,420.
74,194 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
841,970 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
