MSU Mankato offers free dental exams to kids

Free dental care, including cleanings, x-rays, exams, sealants, and fluoride is being offered to children 18 and younger be accompanied by an adult. The exams will take place on October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and October 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Clinical Sciences Building on campus.