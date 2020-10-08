MSU Mankato offers free dental exams to kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s Dental Clinic is making sure area parents don’t have to worry about cost when it comes to getting their kids' pearly whites checked.
Free dental care, including cleanings, x-rays, exams, sealants, and fluoride is being offered to children 18 and younger be accompanied by an adult. The exams will take place on October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and October 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Clinical Sciences Building on campus.
Appointments are required in advance. To schedule your appointment, call (507) 389-2147.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.