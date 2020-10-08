October: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and experts say the pandemic has made reporting abuse even more challenging than before.
When the pandemic started back in March, CADA, or Committee Against Domestic Abuse, says it saw a decrease in calls for help, since victims were likely spending more time at home with their abusers, making it more difficult for them to reach out. As the lockdown lifted, CADA says their phone lines got busy rather quickly.
“When we do a year over year comparison we haven’t necessarily had more calls than last year but what we’ve seen is the calls and the need for support are greater so there’s a lot more complex issues and people are just in a tougher spot than what they have been in the past because of the pandemic, because of the economic downturn, that sort of thing.”
CADA does have some funding available to support those struggling during the pandemic. The organization also offers online support groups, and Zoom calls or face to face meetings with clients looking for help. They also continue to offer their 24-hour crisis line, a text line, and a webchat option.
To get in contact with CADA, you can call their 24-hour crisis line 1 (800) 477-0466, text 507-223-4200, or visit www.cadamn.org.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.