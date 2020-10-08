Seat belt citations on the decline

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - More Minnesotans are buckling up before putting the car in drive.
The most recent Click It or Ticket extra enforcement campaign ran from Sept. 18 through the 30th. During those two weeks, Officers issued about 2,600 seat belt citations and 64 child seat violations. That’s a big improvement from last year when officers issued around 4,400 seat belt citations and 96 child seat violations.
Traffic safety officials remind drivers that seat belts are the first line of defense in saving a motorist’s life from bad driving behaviors such as distracted driving, speed, and impaired driving.
