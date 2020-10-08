Stressing fire prevention and safety on the farm during Fire Prevention Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s Fire Prevention Week and with farmers in the fields and possibly working with drying fans on bins, we’re taking a closer look at fire prevention on the farm and in the fields.
With dry weather across the state creating favorable wildfire conditions and farmers in the fields operating machinery, proper maintenance and cleaning of equipment is important, in and out of the field.
“It’s maintenance and cleaning, there are days that we have windy conditions and they may have to clean a combine out more than once a day, depending on how many hours they’re running and what direction they’re going with the wind,” said owner of Safety and Security Consultation Specialists, Jack Volz.
As well as checking for more than just debris.
“It varies, a lot of the time we see now is a hot bearing or a bearing that has gone out in a combine, a stalk chopper, something, a piece of farm equipment that will start that,” said Volz.
Another hot spot where fire prevention is stressed is the grain bin dryer.
“It’s either one of two things. It’s either a failure of a piece of equipment, or it’s actually a failure of cleaning the dryer in a set amount of time,” said Volz.
Fire safety as well as safety on the farm in all forms is stressed as there have been reports of injuries during fall field work.
“We just need to be safe out there, watch our equipment, make sure it’s in good condition, maintenance, keeping things greased keeps bearings from getting hot which decreases the amount of fires we have also,” said Volz.
A reminder to also be safe while doing fire prevention tasks, such as working in bins.
