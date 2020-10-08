Third mother charged following assault involving Blue Earth area football team

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Three years after an assault involving the Blue Earth area football team, another mother of a former team member is charged.
Renee Lee Nagel of Blue Earth was charged Friday with felony counts of aiding an offender, conspiracy to aid an offender, and conspiracy to obstruct an investigation or prosecution.
She’s the third mother of a player to be charged.
According to the complaint, Nagel knew about the assault committed by her son and a few other teens and conspired to cover it up.
Nagel’s son Dalton Nagel, as well as Blake Barnett, Wyatt Tungland and a juvenile all pleaded guilty in connection with the assault on a teammate during a drinking party at a house in Winnebago in 2017.
The victim suffered a serious concussion.
