Waseca County COVID testing results now in

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The results are in for Waseca County’s COVID-19 testing event.
Testing took place on September 23 and 24 and resulted in 14 positive tests. A total of 618 people were tested, a positivity rate of 2.3 percent. State health officials say it’s important to keep in mind that not all 14 of those that tested positive are in Waseca County. Each positive case is counted in a person’s home county.
Free COVID-19 testing continues for a third day at the Fairmont Armory, open until 6 p.m. Thursday night.
