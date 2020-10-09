Above average yields and quality crop reported during harvest 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Farmers are in the fields for this year’s harvest.
Between moisture levels, yields and overall crop maturity, this season is nearly the complete opposite of last year.
“This harvest season of 2020 has been almost the extreme opposite, 180 degrees from what we had last year, or even back in 2018 was a struggle in many areas,” said farm management analyst at MinnStar Bank, Kent Thiesse.
With crops reaching maturity, moisture levels lower than last year and above average yields reported, this harvest season has been a breeze for some producers.
“Really since we started harvest late September, we’ve had almost ideal conditions for harvest and actually some of the soybeans almost got too dry earlier this week as folks were finishing up,” said Thiesse.
Ideal moisture levels for soybeans is around 11 to 13% and some beans were harvested around 8%. Corn is also having an easier year with a high quality crop expected.
“We’re getting down to moisture levels, in some cases, where farmers can put that corn in the bin and just throw some natural air on it without artificial drying,” said Thiesse.
Helping farmers save on drying cost.
“A year ago drying cost for a lot of farmers ended up 30 to 50% above their projections, so the corn quality is good, test weight is good, it’s really a positive out there all the way around in most areas for the harvest season at this point,” said Thiesse.
Prices are more favorable as well, creating a higher level of product sold immediately.
“Prospects on the prices are better than they were a year ago too, especially soybeans, corn is probably just back to where we were, but soybean prices are the best we’ve had in four or five years at harvest time,” said Thiesse.
A reminder that with the dry and windy conditions to be mindful and maintain and clean out combines and other equipment regularly.
“There have been a few more reports of combine fires and fires in fields, truck fires, certainly as conditions get dry, those situations can occur more frequently,” said Thiesse.
