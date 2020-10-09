Community member donates 500 pumpkins to elementary school to paint

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s was all smiles on Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (LCWM) Elementary lawn, except for the occasional scary pumpkin face.
Students got to spend the morning painting pumpkins, all thanks to a generous local, Arlen Maloney.
“Mr. Maloney donated 500 pumpkins and today kids that are painting are our kindergarten through 5th graders and next week our preschoolers are going to paint the pumpkins too,” said Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial District Nurse Jessica Thormodsgard
“I’m just trying to give back to the kids and just have some fun with it. I just like doing it,” said Maloney.
The pumpkins, not only bring joy to the children but also help out a local community member.
“About two years ago Mr. Maloney presented an idea to help a college student pay for college and in the same time be a donor to all the great things that he does for our children and staff,” said LCWM Elementary Principal, Dan Beert.
“These pumpkins come from a young gentleman, Landon Hoppe. He raises the pumpkins and sells them but he is also going to college and this his how he helps support the money he needs," said Maloney.
For Maloney, the generosity doesn’t stop with the fall fun.
“Arlen has been a great supporter of our school district for the last 6-8 years. And he has really help provide those memories for the children,” said Thormodsgard.
Further outreach from Maloney includes providing the elementary swimming days at the local rec center as well as playing Santa during the holiday season.
