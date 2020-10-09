Former Blue Earth Area football player faces new charges following fight in downtown Mankato

21-year-old Wyatt Tungland of Mankato faces four new counts of fifth-degree assault in connection to the incident. Surveillance video shows Tungland hitting and kneeing two victims in the head at a bar in Mankato. According to court documents, Tungland fled before the police arrived. He was pulled over a few hours later and accused of fleeing from police but was eventually arrested. During the arrest, officers noticed Tungland had facial injuries. Charges from that incident include DWI, fleeing, and underage liquor consumption.