Gridiron Series: Blue Earth Area prepares for tough schedule

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) —"I expect them to work hard. I expect them to always stick together and play as a group. That’s my expectation and whatever that brings, it’ll bring," Head Coach Randy Kuechenmeister said.
Blue Earth Area returns a number of starters from last year’s state tournament team. The experience helps with a condensed offseason.
“We’re already doing stuff we weren’t doing until halfway through last year. Seniority is huge and not only knowing what you’re doing, but leadership too. It’s big,” senior Luke Mertens said.
The Bucs open the season with matchups against Jackson County Central and Luverne in weeks one and two before taking on Redwood Valley and Pipestone Area.
Those are all tough matchups, but that’s the way the Buccaneers like to schedule their season.
“Our schedule has benefited us in year’s past. I think it will this year as well. I think playing good opponents helps you. We’ve been fortunate where we’ve played good teams," added Kuechenmeister.
”We love playing tough opponents right off the bat. It really prepares us for later in the season and playoffs. It gets us going right away," stated Mertens.
While the Bucs won’t have the chance to compete for a spot in the state tournament this year, the group can still earn a second straight section title at the end of the season.
“I think offensively we’ll be able to control the line. We have returning lineman and hopefully be able to run the ball as well as keep our passing game on point. On the defensive end, I think we’ll be just as good as past year’s up front,” senior Gavin Storbeck said.
