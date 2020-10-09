HyVee Hilltop offers drive-up flu shots

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Hilltop HyVee pharmacy is offering flu vaccines in a new way.
Out of improved safety precautions, drive-up flu shots are now available. You can receive a vaccine without making an appointment or needing a prescription. In addition to the flu shots, childhood vaccinations are also being offered to give patients an option to steer clear of hospitals.
“We’re seeing a great response from our community with the desire to get flu shots, which is your best way for preventing the flu for this coming season, and we’re just seeing a lot of interest in the car-side version of it. So, you know, just keeping a little bit extra precautions, keeping the distancing for people, and just an extra service that we have on that,” says Brian Cornelius, Pharmacy Manager at HyVee Hilltop.
Drive-up flu vaccines will be offered Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays until October 31st.
