Kilkenny artist places in state, federal waterfowl stamp competition

Kilkenny, Minn. (KEYC) - A local artist’s work has placed in the state and federal waterfowl stamp competition.
Thomas Miller’s painting recently received second in Minnesota’s Waterfowl Stamp Contest from the Minnesota Department of Natural resources. In addition Miller also placed 12th out of 139 entries at contest’s federal level.
Miller who considers himself an outdoors man, draws a lot of his inspiration from his lifestyle.
“When I paint I go into a different place. It’s something that I’ve known I should do all my life,” explained Miller.
In 1997, Miller was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). Miller says having an artistic outlet has helped him cope with his condition and has given him gratification for life.
“Actually it was kind of a gift being diagnosed with MS. Because my neurologist said she didn’t want me doing the stressful jobs I’ve been doing. I asked her, you want me to hunt fish and paint? And she said no, I want you to paint, hunt and fish,” said Miller.
So far Miller’s art has appeared in private collections in 42 states and seven countries.
