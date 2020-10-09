Lawmakers to meet for fifth special session Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz plans to extend his emergency powers and lawmakers will be back for a fifth special session Monday at 12 p.m.
Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) said he’s hoping to discuss a bonding bill next week.
“Ideally we get a bonding bill that puts projects in Minnesota communities and puts working men and women back to work," he said.
Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) said he has concerns about how much a bonding bill will cost.
“We need to fix that deficit next year somehow by massive funding cuts, and to go out and spend $2.4 billion more when we have such an enormous deficit, it’s just not financially responsible," he said.
But he does say his ideal bonding bill would focus on transportation and wastewater projects.
“If we don’t maintain the roads, they start to degrade to a point where it costs more money to fix the road than we would’ve just spent maintaining it. On the wastewater projects, there’s important projects in small towns across the state," he said.
Meanwhile Republican senators will likely introduce a resolution and vote to end the governor’s emergency powers.
“Yeah I do. I think the Senate will bring it to the floor. We introduced a resolution yesterday that will be ready for Monday to end the peacetime emergency, so we hope to have a vote on it. Last time we had several DFL lawmakers vote with us to end the peacetime emergency, and there’s just so much more pressure in rural Minnesota on these rural DFL legislators," said Munson.
Frentz said he plans to vote in favor of the governor.
“I plan to have Minnesota do exactly what 49 of the 50 states are doing which is to continue the governor’s emergency powers," he said.
If the Legislature votes to end the governor’s peacetime emergency powers, lawmakers will then be tasked with passing laws to keep COVID-19 protections in place.
Frentz said he’s concerned about gridlock.
“What happens if they disagree on an issue that requires timing, like getting emergency supplies out or getting testing? We cannot have the health of the public waiting to find out if the Minnesota House and the Minnesota Senate can agree on something," he said.
A majority vote in each house is needed to end the governor’s emergency powers.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.