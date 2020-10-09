Mankato fire causes an estimated $150,000 in damages

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it responded to a fire in Mankato that caused estimated damages of $150,000.
Firefighters responded to the report of a house fire at 1403 3rd Avenue at approximately 2:01 p.m. Friday.
Crews say they located the fire in a second story bedroom and quickly extinguished it. They added that all occupants of the house were able to make it outside safely.
No further injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
