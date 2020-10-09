MDH: 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 1,401 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,401 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 109,312.
There have been 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. Among the fatalities are residents from Martin and Redwood Counties. The statewide death toll is now at 2,121. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,513.
There are 97,715 people who are no longer isolated.
8,251 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,267 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,256,165.
The Minnesota Department of Health also tracks school cases on a weekly basis, any school building that reports five or more confirmed cases in students or staff in a two week period are listed on the website.
This week the schools in our region listed are all in Martin County. The Fairmont Junior-Senior High school, Martin Luther High School in Northrop, and St. Paul Lutheran in Fairmont made the list. Health officials stress this does not mean there is ongoing transmission at the schools. That list is updated every Thursday.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 977 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 97,151.
There have been 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,420.
75,079 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
849,487 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.