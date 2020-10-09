MSU Mankato criminal justice workgroup completes review

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Following the death of George Floyd, a criminal justice workgroup at Minnesota State University Mankato completes a six-week review of the school’s law enforcement, corrections, and criminal justice programs.
The recommendations have now been forwarded on to MSU President Richard Davenport. The workgroup set out to identify areas that could be improved to better prepare students to serve in diverse communities. The recommendations include empowering faculty to include broader cultural competency and trauma-informed training in the curriculum. The public is invited to four community listening sessions this month to hear more about the recommendations and offer feedback
To learn more, visit mankato.mnsu.edu.
