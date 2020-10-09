Pheasant Hunting Opening Weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pheasant hunters across the state are getting ready to dig out that blaze orange for opening weekend, which kicks off tomorrow.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' annual roadside pheasant survey showed a 42 percent increase in the state pheasant index this year compared to 2019. This year’s survey is also 37 percent above the 10-year average. A map of the 2020 pheasant hunting prospects shows Brown, Cottonwood, Lyon, and Watonwan Counties expected to be among the best in the state for hunting.
“The main thing is habitat, habitat, habitat so in southern and western Minnesota we’re primarily talking about our public lands such as our DNR wildlife management areas and our fish and wildlife service waterfowl production areas in the Mankato area there are quite a few of both of those and then there are farm programs such as the conservation reserve program which is the larger private lands programs that contribute to the overall grass on the landscape out there," says Greg Hoch, Prairie Habitat Supervisor at the DNR.
Hunters ages 16-64 must purchase a small game license and pheasant stamp to hunt pheasants in Minnesota. The pheasant season runs until January 3.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.