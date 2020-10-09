Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail opens up

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The six mile stretch between Elysian and Waterville is now open to bikers, walkers, runners and anyone who wants to take in the fall views.
Contractors removed encroaching trees, replaced culverts and aging pavement.
The trail went from being 8-feet wide to 10-feet wide. The community members, towns and the organizers of the construction are excited to have it open for fall.
“A trail that connects a lot of resources that we have in this area and the state too. It runs by Lake Elysian and runs through Sakatah Lake State Park as well. It is a relatively, moderately used trail and it does bring good visitation and tourism to the area," visitors services and outreach manager for DNR Parks and Trails ,Rachel Hopper said.
The trail is generally level and wheelchair accessible.
